Torrevieja Transformer Boost





i-DE, the distribution company of the Iberdrola group, has carried out the expansion of the Torrevieja substation, installing a new 50-megawatt (MW) power transformer, doubling the capacity of the infrastructure by having two transformers for a total of 100 MW.

This action, according to the firm, will make it possible to improve the reliability and quality of the electricity supply in Torrevieja and its surroundings, as well as to facilitate access and connection of new supply and generation requests that will be produced within its scope.

With the commissioning of the substation expansion, i-DE will be able to meet the growth in demand from the town and those neighbouring it and will contribute to reducing losses in the distribution network given its proximity to the areas that generate the demand.

In addition, given its strategic location, this infrastructure will mean a reinforcement for the electricity distribution system in Torrevieja since it now has greater manoeuvring capacity when it comes to distributing loads.

The company, which has made an investment of 1.3 million euro in this expansion, continues to improve the distribution network in Torrevieja, where it has some 130,000 customers who are served through more than 400 service centres and more than 1,000 kilometres of medium and low voltage lines.

For i-DE it is important to have a resilient electrical system in the area, particularly in the Vega Baja region, a territory with a significant degree of urban occupation that has to withstand extreme weather conditions or natural phenomena, which are increasingly frequent.