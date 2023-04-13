



Transport inspections and control of traffic violations at Alicante-Elche Airport are continuing, with part of the focus being on so-called “pirate taxis”, an umbrella term to describe anybody who charges money for taking people to or from the airport.

Police officers from Elche have been carrying out the inspections, resulting in “multiple cases of illegal transfer of passengers going to different municipalities in the province and involving illegal competition”.

In one of the cases, a vehicle was identified parked in an unauthorised area and without the driver present. As the tow truck appeared to remove the vehicle, so did three supposed neighbours of different nationalities who were set to travel in the vehicle.

Upon being questioned by the police, the driver admitted that he was making trips from the airport to Torrevieja, charging 15 euro per person each way.

As a result, the police have reported the driver who now faces a fine of 4,001 euro.