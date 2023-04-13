



Officers from the National Police arrested a domestic worker in Orihuela for allegedly stealing jewellery from the home where she worked to later try to sell them in a gold exchange shops in the municipality.

The arrest occurred as a result of the complaint filed by the injured parties, who stated that during the last three years various jewels belonging to them had disappeared from their homes for “unknown” reasons and circumstances.

After the investigations, agents of the judicial police group of the Orihuela Police Station located the objects in a gold buying and selling house in the municipality, and subsequently arrested the domestic worker who worked in the victims’ homes, who, apparently, had taken advantage of the trust placed in her to commit these acts.

The detainee, who had allegedly profited from the sale of the jewels, took the items “little by little so as not to arouse suspicion”, whilst she was working at that address for more than 21 years.

Once a statement had been taken by the officers the woman has been released with charges pending.