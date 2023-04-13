



The urbanization of Pinar de la Perdiz de Pilar de la Horadada, built more than forty years ago, is finally going to be legalised. At Wednesday’s plenary session the council approved the municipal urban planning ordinance that will allow the modification to take place.

The measure will allow more than 80 owners to have a first occupation license with a guarantee of basic services, however, the move will only serve to legalise the already existing constructions and no works will be allowed with the expansion plots from now on. The land, therefore, will continue to be classified as undevelopable.

Among the most important requirements is the obligation to install biological tanks for wastewater treatment, the guarantee of access to homes via roads that will also ensure the passage of emergency vehicles, the approval of the current electricity supply and, above all, the solution to the drinking water supply, which has been the biggest stumbling block.

Owners will be able to continue using the well water they received until now, but only for filling pools and irrigation.

Pinar de la Perdiz is located to the northwest of the municipality and has an approximate area of 1,360,000 square metres, in which about 80 isolated single-family homes are built on plots of about 5,000 square metres. It is an environment that is surrounded by the Protected Landscape of Sierra Escalona.