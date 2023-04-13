



The Orihuela Council is studying a proposal by the Colonias Felinas association, to convert redundant glass recycling bis into homes for street cats in the municipality.

The idea was presented this week to the Mayoress, Carolina Gracia, after a similar scheme was successfully launched in Monforte del Cid.

With the new animal welfare regulations, municipalities are obliged to keep track of the street cat populations, with Orihuela already stepping up plans for the sterilisation of the cats to control future breeding.

Last year the Department of Health sterilised 85 feral cats between September and November as part of a campaign subsidised by the Provincial Council with 6,891 euro.

In nearby municipalities such as Torrevieja, they have proposed to reduce their population of stray cats through the extension of the current veterinary services contract and thus go from the current 350 annual sterilisations to about 1,187.