



Prosecutor Felipe Briones has ordered an investigation into an alleged continued crime of prevarication, by the Oriolan councillor Ángel Noguera (Cs), a member of the current PSOE/Ciudadanos coalition government, for withholding invoices relating to the maintenance, conservation and repair of roads and public areas in Orihuela Costa, despite having the compliance report for their payment from the supervising officers of the contracts.

Amongst the evidence supporting the alleged complaints, there are several audio recordings in which it is shown how councillor Noguera “refused” to sign regular monthly invoices for completed services, while officials in the Department of Infrastructure supposedly asked the company management to carry out additional work, not included in the contract, in order to “expedite” the signing of invoices, despite them already having the approval of the municipal surveyors.

There were times during the last three years, that the Council debt to the company exceeded 400,000 euros, although this has now been paid, regardless of the councillor’s signature, following a report warning him, in an official letter, of his responsibility in not retaining invoices.

Before taking the matter to the criminal court, the company said that it warned the Council of the situation on several occasions, also pointing out the damage that was being caused, in addition to the additional interest payments that the delays would accrue.

The Councillor, who is also being investigated in another case related to the Orihuela Costa Parks and Gardens contract, has justified the withholding of payment because of breaches by the company.