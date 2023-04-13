



Santa Pola has obtained 2.8 million euro in aid from the Next Generation funds of the European Union to rehabilitate locally owned public buildings.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Trini Ortiz, explained that the European funds will be allocated to the rehabilitation of the town hall building to make Santa Pola a “more efficient and sustainable” city.

She has highlighted that the Santa Pola City Council presented a preliminary project to be eligible for the subsidy and now, the next step is to tender the drafting of the rehabilitation project to later put out to public tender the award of the work of 2.8 million euro.

Ortiz has indicated that they are already working on the action because the European project sets deadlines for achieving the objectives to start the work, all “aimed at following the environmental policies set by Europe.”

The councillor has insisted that sustainable buildings are those that try to generate a positive environmental impact on their surroundings, while seeking to improve the quality of life in the location in which they are built.

In this sense, the main purpose of these sustainable buildings lies in energy efficiency and respect for the environment and the people who live there, characteristics to which the new rehabilitation project of the Santa Pola Council must adapt.

The Valencia region had budgeted a total of 1,3 billion euro from the Next Generation Program as of December 2022, of which 56% corresponds to investments in infrastructures in the areas of transport, housing, mobility, or agriculture; while 44% focus on items of a social nature, such as education, health, employment, social services or equality.