



La Nucia restaurant, El Xato, has received a Michelin star for the fifth year, with the distinction of featuring again in the prestigious international guide.

La Nucia restaurant chef Cristina Figueira was congratulated by Bernabé Cano, mayor of La Nucía, for achieving the Michelin star for the fifth consecutive year.

“The importance of international gastronomic recognition makes El Xato Restaurant one of the best ambassadors for La Nucía, Alicante and the Valencian Community at a gastronomic level.

“It is a great tourist achievement for our municipality, since many people visit us because they come to enjoy the great cuisine of Cristina Figueira at Xato,” said Mayor Cano.

El Xato Restaurant is celebrating four generations at the helm of the landmark restaurant, which received its first Michelin star in 2019. Since then it has repeated the distinction every year consecutively, in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.