



The start of the period for declaring income has now begun, with the Valencia regional tax body, La Agència Tributària Valenciana (ATV), launching both a telephone, as well as in-person, free and personalised attention service, to help you prepare and present your 2022 Income Statement.

The Regional Minister of Finance and Economic Model, Arcadi España, has visited the ATV facilities and held a working meeting with its director, Sonia Díaz, after which he thanked the team of workers for their work.

From now on, you can submit your 2022 Income Statement through the Internet service, while from May 5 the telephone service will begin and on June 1 the processing in person will start.

For this reason, the Generalitat will reinforce its services with the installation of temporary offices in more than twenty municipalities in the region, offering free advice.

Specifically, in the province of Alicante, temporary offices will be installed in Altea, El Campello, Pinoso, Santa Pola, Torrevieja, Xaló, Jijona and L’Alfàs del Pi.

This service will be in operation from June 1 to June 30, while the appointment service, which will be essential to receive personalised attention, will take place from May 25 to 29 of June.

The prior appointment can be made through the website of the State Tax Agency, of the ‘Tax Agency’ app, through the personal attention telephone numbers for prior appointments 915530071 or 901223344, which will be available from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.