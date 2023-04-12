



Among the congregation of ‘Campoverde Church in the Community’ is a family who run the local ‘Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank’ and, on Easter morning, the food bank put out an emergency appeal for non-perishable food, Easter chocolate, and raffle prizes for their up-coming Charity Fair.

That afternoon, Assistant Lay Reader at Campoverde Church, Pip Shail, happened to be attending a meal with a social group at Y.O.L.O.’s Bar, Cabo Roig.

The tables there were decorated with cute, knitted chicks containing Cadbury’s cream eggs and, knowing the food bank’s appeal for ‘Easter chocolate’, Pip asked her friends at the meal if they would kindly donate their chocolate eggs.

A total of 31 cream eggs were collected and presented to the food bank at the Campoverde Church Easter service later that day, together with a large amount of food donated by other members of the congregation.

Anyone wishing to find out more about ‘Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank’ can visit them on ‘Facebook’.

Campoverde Church in the Community has placed a permanent donations box in ‘Celcius Hair and Beauty’ in Campoverde for people to donate non-perishable food on an on-going basis. Donations can also be dropped off at Campoverde Church on Sundays between 5.15pm and 7pm.