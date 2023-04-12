



It is thought that that around 500 garages if the Alicante Province are in serious danger of closure, due to the sharp drop in the volume of work that seems likely, in the event of the increase in ownership of electric vehicles, and the introduction of the low emission zones, that should begin to be implemented this year, in towns cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

According to industry estimates this will lead to a notable decrease in the volume of work in these businesses putting practically half of them at serious risk of closure, approximately 500. The situation is so critical that only those who are capable of adapting to the new market needs, retraining their staff and purchasing expensive new equipment, will survive.

The European Parliament took the step in February of prohibiting the sale of combustion vehicles in the community from 2035, which implies a definitive commitment to electric mobility, a scenario that they will be further encouraged this year with the obligation for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to introduce low emission zones .

It is estimated that this last measure will affect almost four million vehicles in Spain that are without an environmental label, of the almost 11.5 million cars that are on the road.

What’s more, a study recently carried out by the consulting firm Solera, concludes that more than two million passenger cars may end up being scrapped, given the new restrictions.

In the case of the province of Alicante, although there are no precise estimates, it is thought that around 175,000 vehicles could be affected, half of which would be deregistered .

With this outlook, it is not surprising that concern has spread among mechanical workshops. This is recognised by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Automobile Repair Workshops of Alicante (Atayapa), whose president, Guillermo Moreno, says that that the situation is extremely complex.

“We are facing a very complicated scenario, taking into the reduction in the volume of work and the gradual growth of electric vehicles to the detriment of combustion vehicles”.

There is also the situation that drivers continue to have doubts when it comes to choosing one engine or another when buying a new car, for which reason the purchase of new vehicles are also being postponed, while the restrictions are increasing for the movement of old vehicles.

With all this, it is estimated that around half of the 1,100 mechanical workshops in the province may end up pulling down their shutters.

Guillermo Moreno adds that “not everyone will be affected equally. It will depend on how they are specialised, and also on the commitment they make to meeting the new needs of the fleet, something that will be absolutely essential to survive”.

In the province of Alicante there are eight municipalities that are required to implement low emission zones starting this year, in accordance with European regulations. They are Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Benidorm, Alcoy, San Vicente del Raspeig and Elda, all with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

At this time, however, none of them have complied with the regulations, although some are preparing to do so.