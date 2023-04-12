



An Alicante man accused of harassing his ex-partner, the mother of his son, has said that he has now changed sex and that, as a woman, he cannot be accused of gender violence, a crime that seeks to punish the physical and/or psychological violence exerted by a man towards a woman, with whom he is in a relationship.

This situation, which was one of the objections that feminist groups raised during the processing of the Trans Law is now being questioned in the Alicante courts.

The delegated prosecutor in Alicante, Gonzalo Pedreño, has said that he is rather nervous about pursuing this case, and has now raised a query to his counterpart in the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, asking that he pronounces on the matter before formulating any charge.

Last year however, following a demonstration in Madrid, a VOX member of the Assembly, Rocío Monasterio, said that although the Trans Law is “an aberration” by allowing “legal uncertainty”, it is false that it grants the possibility of avoiding a trial for “self-determination as a woman”