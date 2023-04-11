



Although resident of Torrevieja can now benefit from an automated service for the issuing of padrón certificates delivered by computer, Alicante has gone one step further by installing a pilot “Cyber Kiosk”, which has now issued 1,330 certificates in March alone.

The Department of New Technologies hopes to be able to start installing another 15 devices in the first half of May to bring the municipal administration closer to the neighbourhoods and reduce the ‘digital divide’ with an investment of 297,837.44 euro.

The Councillor for New Technologies, Antonio Peral, has highlighted “the good results that the digital cyber kiosk on calle Cervantes is offering, installed as a pilot test” for the issuance of register certificates and the payment of taxes, which has managed to exceed 1,300 documents issued over the course of a month. “With these devices we avoid queues and waiting and we make it easier to do these steps in less than a minute just by carrying the ID with the digital chip,” explained the councillor.

Since this new service was launched in April 2022, 4,709 certificates have been issued until the end of that year and 3,596 more until March 2023, which adds up to a total of 8,315 documents. Regarding the payment of taxes, 915 operations have been carried out, in cash and credit cards, in the same period last year, plus another 247 in 2023.