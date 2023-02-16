The Councillor for Innovation and Modernisation of the Local Administration in Torrevieja, Ricardo Recuero, along with the Councillor for Census and Statistics, Inmaculada Montesinos, have announced the automation of the Municipal Register, starting this week, which means that the issuing of Padrón certificates can be done online, and with little delay.
Ricardo Recuero has highlighted the importance of this new municipal service to expedite the procedures for applying for and obtaining the different Padrón certificates through the Electronic Headquarters of the Council, through the website, torrevieja.es
, in addition to considerably reducing the pressure in person in the Department of Census and Statistics.
In this way, at this time citizens can request and obtain, in just a few minutes, the individual certificates and the collective certificates of the padrón directly through a digital device, while the historical certificate will come into operation in the month of March.
The means to request it are by electronic ID, digital certificate, pin code or permanent code. Once all the processing documents have been filled out, you will receive a communication from the town hall in your email to be able to download it and have access to the notification. Ricardo Recuero has highlighted that since last Monday 237 certificates have already been issued electronically with this new municipal digital register service.
Finally, the councillor has reported that the town hall has started a campaign so that people who do not have the digital certificate can obtain it at a special time from the PROP (next to the City Council) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
