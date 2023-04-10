



Thousands of people visited the Palacio de los Deportes last weekend where they were able to enjoy the IX Conference of Alternative Leisure in Torrevieja, La ComarCon 2023, organized by the Youth Association “La Comarca” with the collaboration of the Department of Youth.

Visitors were able to take part in a number of scheduled activities, such as role-playing games, tournaments, demonstrations, workshops, talks, board games, comics, manga, video games, cosplay, and films.

More than 60 stands were available to visitors with the opening day was attended by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, the vice mayor, Rosario Martínez, and the Councillor for Youth, Domingo Paredes, together with the president of the association, Sergio Ros.