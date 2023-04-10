Spain’s Jon Rahm won a first Masters, thwarting American Brooks Koepka – saying the win was for the late golf great Seve Ballesteros.

“This one is for Seve. I knew he would be up there helping and help he did,” said Rahm.

Rahm, 28, carded a three-under 69 to finish on 12 under and win by four shots as Koepka, who led by two going into the final round, signed for a 75.

Koepka ended joint second with veteran Phil Mickelson, who shot a seven-under 65 to finish eight under.

Former champions Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were a shot further back.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished in a group on four under, along with England’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who was the highest finisher from Great Britain and Northern Ireland.