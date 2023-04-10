



The Alicante City Tourist Board has met with the Provincial Association of Musical Promoters of Alicante (APPMA) to promote activity in the city under the ” Alicante loves music ” brand so that administrative procedures can be streamlined and coordinated for the organisation of concerts and festivals.

The Tourist Board, as well as departments of the Plaza de Toros and Culture, have been meeting for with musical promoters, which has seen the number of concerts in the city triple this year.

So far there have been some thirty concerts in the Plaza de Toros under the “Alicante Goldest Legends Concerts” banner as well as the Spring Festival, Area 12, Rocanrola and “Live the roof” to which Boombastic and the Negrita Fest, will be added this weekend.

This arrangement will see an increase in musical activity, bringing top-level artists to the city such as Bob Dylan, Tom Jones, Alejandro Sanz, Joaquín Sabina, Bizarrap, Mala Rodríguez, Juan Magán, Pablo López and Hombres G , among others.

The head of the Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sánchez, said that “concerts and festivals are already attracting thousands of people, as well as generating employment and wealth in Alicante”. “That is why we have created the brand ‘Alicante loves Music’ and now we want to take another step to consolidate and increase the number of concerts in the future by signing a partnership agreement with APPMA.”