



The young people of the town have been forgotten and left behind by the local government in Torrevieja, according to one of the leading opposition parties fighting the elections in May, but that may well change if they get elected.

Pablo Samper, candidate for mayor of Sueña Torrevieja, affirms that “it is clear and manifest that the young people of Torrevieja have always been the great forgotten of our city, who have historically been endowed with fewer resources and public services”.

In the words of Samper, “this situation must change immediately, and begin to build the future always keeping in mind the youth so that they have in Torrevieja a place to create their life project and not have to leave Torrevieja”.

Alejandro Baraza, member of the Electoral Committee of Sueña Torrevieja, assures that “the young people of Torrevieja have nowhere to meet with their friends to carry out their activities, their hobbies and most of the time they have to stay on the street, whatever the time of year, so we propose that when the reform of the building of “La Plasa” is carried out, one of the floors is destined exclusively to young people,” with the creation of a dedicated Casa de la Juventud.

Baraza affirms that “from Sueña Torrevieja we are committed to young people and we believe that they are the future of the city and that is why we want to leave them the best possible and that they can inherit a modern and friendly city with young people”.

The proposal of Sueña Torrevieja on the creation of the Casa de la Juventud would include the enabling of a space with services such as premises of associations, cyberclassroom, board games, billiards, video consoles, exhibition hall, volunteer office, rehearsal areas for music groups, realisation of cultural and leisure events.

Samper concludes by stating that “the transformation of the city for which Sueña Torrevieja bets, making it a benchmark of the Valencian Community as a friendly city, open to citizens through pedestrianisation and the creation of parking lots and green areas, necessarily involves involving young people in the changes we want to make Torrevieja a much better city”.