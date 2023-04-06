



The Valencia Ministry of Health has hired a total of 45 professionals to reinforce assistance in Primary Care centres in tourist areas due to the increase in the displaced population during the Holy Week and Easter holidays. Specifically, there are 14 Family Medicine professionals, 15 Nursing professionals, 8 porters and 8 Administration assistants.

Of the 45 staff, 26 will go to the province of Castellón, the province of Valencia expands its staff with 17 contracts,

As for the Alicante province, which includes Torrevieja, where the hospital is already braced for a huge influx of patients whilst they are already working flat out, only 2 are heading to our province, and neither of them are coming to Torrevieja.

It’s good news for Santa Pola though as you will have both a doctor and a nurse above the usual allocation.