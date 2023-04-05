



The Unión Sindical de Controladores Aéreos (USCA), representing Air Traffic Controllers, announced that, “despite the boycott of the strike by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma)”, it has called a new strike schedule for this month of April of air traffic controllers from the privatised control towers in 16 Spanish airports, increasing to two weekly, due to the employer’s refusal to negotiate.

The new strikes have been called on Thursdays and Sundays throughout April, on the 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30. The plan is to strike for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon in the control towers of the airports of Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza, Murcia, Lleida, Sabadell, Vigo, La Coruña, Madrid-Cuatro Vientos, Seville, Jerez, Castellón, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro.

USCA reiterates that they are undertaking new days with abusive minimum services imposed by the Mitma on workers of the privatised control towers who only seek a fair agreement and conditions commensurate with the responsibility of the profession, preventing them from effectively exercising their right to strike.