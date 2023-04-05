



A 38-year-old man has died and eight other people have been injured in a traffic accident that occurred on the AP-7 in Pilar de la Horadada on Wednesday morning.

A van left the road and flipped over, leaving the vehicle upside down with its occupants trapped inside, at the Dehesa de Campoamor exit at kilometre 769.

Health officials have confirmed that six people are injured, including two seriously injured, aged 28 and 19, while the Civil Guard reports a total of eight people with minor injuries.

The firefighters from the Torrevieja park received the notice of the traffic accident at 6:59 a.m. and completed the intervention at 9:00 a.m. According to a spokesman, a group of people who were going to work were traveling in the van when it overturned.

Traffic Civil Guard sources have reported that the deceased is the driver of the van, while the eight other people traveling with him were injured.

There were also traffic jams in Elche this morning on the A-7 heading toward Alicante due to an accident involving a truck and another vehicle. It happened at half past five in the morning at kilometre 517 as the truck overturned. Two of the three lanes were closed causing delays of several kilometres.