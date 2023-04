The departments of Education and Parks and Gardens have designed an area aimed at the sensory stimulation of children with autism spectrum disorder, using integrating elements, favourable for inclusive play.

The Walk of the Senses is the result of a shared vision and the contributions of Aidemar, Ies Manuel Tárraga, CEIP Los Pinos San Pedro del Pinatar as well as the work of the staff from the Department of Education, San Pedro del Pinatar.