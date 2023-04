The “I Travesía La Marquesa” sporting event organised by the sports departments of San Miguel de Salinas and Los Montesinos brought together athletes from the two municipalities last week.

“Thanks are due to the local police, public services and sports personnel, San Miguel cycling club, football schools, photographers, civil protection and San Miguel De Salinas and Los Montesinos,” said Montesinos sports Councillor Ana Belén Juárez.