



The Greens have announced the first members of their electoral list at a press conference held on Monday, and attended by Vice President Aitana Más, together with in excess of a hundred local supporters.

As expected, Israel Muñoz fills the top position, followed by Estefanía Imbernon (volunteer and social activist), Cristina Morales (founder of ADENIS), Irene Villalobos (social graduate and content creator), Daniel Varela (activist for neighbourhood rights) and the inclusion of Fabiana Ibarra, former PSOE councillor in the progressive government of 2015.

The list will be completed by former mayor Jose Manuel Dolón, as a show of appreciation and respect, for his tireless efforts to improve Torrevieja over many years.