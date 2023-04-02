



After 15 years serving the local community, one of the largest British companies in Spain, Overseas Imports S.L., has made the decision to close their Torrevieja store. The majority of staff will be relocated elsewhere. The store will close for good on 15 April at 6:00 p.m.

Elsewhere, the former mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, came out on Friday, to call for an explanation into the fiasco surrounding the absence of mandatory vehicle insurance, which forced the Street Cleaning and MSW workers to leave their fleet of vehicles parked up in their depots, and the municipality with hundreds of bins full of uncollected rubbish.