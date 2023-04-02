Here are some properties for sale or to rent in Spain from established Spanish real estate agents from all over the country.
Property for sale in Spain
€ 130000
Apartment
3 | 1
Property for sale in Spain
€ 215000
Semi-Detached
3 | 2
Property for sale in Spain
€ 1180000
Detached Villa
8 | 5
Property for sale in Spain
€ 298995
Townhouse
|
Established in 2004, The Leader Newspaper is a popular read for English-language speakers in Spain who are interested in news, sport, Spanish property, business, classifieds, and local information.
Email: office@theleader.info
Tel./Whatsapp: +34 637 227 385
From this weekend, the new Surveillance, Rescue and Lifeguard Service began on Torrevieja beaches, which was awarded to the company EULEN for an amount of 736,920 euro per year (IVA included), the contract being four years plus one extension, which represents a total investment of 3,684,600 euro, according to the information provided by the Councillor …
The post Lifeguards Return to Torrevieja Beaches for Easter first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.