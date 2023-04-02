From this weekend, the new Surveillance, Rescue and Lifeguard Service began on Torrevieja beaches, which was awarded to the company EULEN for an amount of 736,920 euro per year (IVA included), the contract being four years plus one extension, which represents a total investment of 3,684,600 euro, according to the information provided by the Councillor for Beaches in Torrevieja, Antonio Vidal. Vidal highlighted that this new contract contemplates a series of novelties that result in a wide improvement of the service and, therefore, for the safety of bathers. “The purpose of this government team is to offer residents, visitors and tourists not only the best image of our beaches, but also the peace of mind that they are on safe beaches with a consistent rescue service”, were the words of the councillor. In this way, the assisted bathing service is extended as an improvement to the contract, from June 15 to September 15, in addition to the creation of a new bathing area on La Mata beach. Likewise, the service hours of the lifeguard teams are increased, starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. in high season. This means two more hours of service compared to the previous year. The provision of the service is maintained in the Easter season, this being 10 days, from Saturday, April 1, and ending on Monday, April 10, also offering service in Cabo Cervera and Cala Piteras. Another novelty will be that, in the summer season, the service begins on June 1 (15 days earlier than usual), in addition to having 10 more days as a contract improvement on special dates such as: 1 and May 2, September 16 and 17, September 23 and 24, and October 11-14. Regarding the renewal of the rescue posts, Antonio Vidal explained that there are a total of 8 lifeguard posts and 5 advanced watchtowers. In high season there will be a total of 50 people who provide this surveillance, rescue and first aid service on the beaches of Torrevieja. The post Lifeguards Return to Torrevieja Beaches for Easter first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

