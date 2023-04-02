



A corpse has been found in the Piedra Negra landfill site in Xixona. The body was found among remains from the Dolores treatment plant through which waste from different parts of Vega Baja is processed, the most likely source, according a spokesperson at the plant, being Torrevieja, although this is still to be confirmed.

The same sources state that the body is that of a middle-aged man, although this aspect too is still to be confirmed.

At the moment, details are fairly sketchy although it is thought that more details of the body and how it came to end up at the Xixona landfill will become apparent in the next day or two.

The Civil Guard is currently investigating, but for now no information has been, beyond officially corroborating that a corpse has been found. Sources from the Guardia have said that no more data can be provided for now, as the investigation is underway.

Until now it has not been possible to determine who the body could correspond to and the circumstances in which it would have arrived, first at the Dolores treatment plant and then at the Xixona landfill. Neither can it be confirmed at this time that the body arrived from Torrevieja.

The autopsy, which will be performed on the corpse at the Alicante Institute of Legal Medicine on Monday, should, however, clarify the possible cause of death and the time that has elapsed since it was discovered.

The Xixona facilities is the point in which the waste from a large part of the province of Alicante is processed, including from Vega Baja. It was only two years ago that the head of a woman who lived in Torrevieja, and who was the victim of a sexist crime, was found at this same landfill. The deceased, a Finnish national who was 68 years old at the time of her death, was allegedly murdered and dismembered by her neighbour, a 70-year-old man also of Finnish nationality.