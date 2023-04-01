



Back in 2015, over the space of 6 months, a group of expats living on the southern Costa Blanca got together to make a feature film, The Cucaracha Club. The screenplay was written by Tynesider Billie Anthony Gaddess, 30 years after he first discussed the idea for the plot with actor Tom Watt at a charity football match. Best known as Lofty Holloway of Eastenders, Tom promised to play the lead role of Cameron Carrington, one of the high flyers in MI6, and, true to his word, he not only worked for free, he even paid for his own flights and accommodation during filming.

Tom was one of just a handful of professionals involved in the making of the film. While director Rai Woods had a long career in media, working with directors of the calibre of John Schlesinger and spending many years at UTV in Northern Ireland, most of the crew were simply enthusiastic amateurs who learned about making a movie as they went along.

The Cucaracha Club had its world premiere in Torrevieja in March 2016 and the UK premiere at the Darlington Film Festival in May 2017, and it was hoped that appearances at festivals around the world and international cinema distribution would follow, but everything went quiet. I met with writer, lead male actor and producer Billie Anthony Gaddess recently to find out what had been happening since the premieres, and the true story is stranger than any of the fiction in the film.

It took tons of determination to even bring The Cucaracha Club to the big screen. Billie and fellow actor and producer Clive Gray remortgaged their homes to raise the shooting budget of €23,000 plus associated editing, licensing and legal costs, after the first collaborator on the screenplay took it to Madrid and then tried to sell it back to Billie after promising to work on it for free! At the end of filming, the editor failed to finish the film to the agreed standard and also destroyed some of the footage without permission, so the film that was shown at the premieres and special screenings around Spain was not to the standard hoped for.

In the aftermath, both Billie and Clive became depressed and seriously ill and returned to the UK to the support of their families. Just as they’d gathered their strength to have another go at bringing The Cucaracha Club to an international audience, Covid 19 came along, effectively putting the brakes on further developments for two years.

However, like the indestructible cucarachas (cockroaches) in the film title, Billie, Clive and Rai have bounced back, and high calibre Hollywood editor Henry (Hank) Thompson is now in the process of re-editing The Cucaracha Club and advising the production team on making the movie even better. Hank suggested shooting more footage to capitalise on the stunning scenery that forms the backdrop to the action, and re-shooting some of the scenes to improve the flow of the story line and remove ambiguities and inconsistencies. He is also keen to make a documentary on the filming of The Cucaracha Club, as he feels it’s a story that deserves to be told.

As well as writing and producing many films over the years. Hank has edited over 100 low budget films, and he’s told Billie The Cucaracha Club is the best he’s edited so far, and it has great potential for sale. In May this year, Spain is the special guest at the Cannes Film Festival, and Hank has suggested the production team take the film there to raise its profile and secure distribution rights and sales. It’s a tight deadline and they may not make it this year, but the team are currently looking for possible sponsorship to take the film to other festivals.

Recently, Billie and Rai attended a meeting with Torrevieja’s Director of the Office of International Residents, Jean Paul Mulero. He liaises with international organisations on behalf of the Ayuntamiento to approve grants for projects that promote Torrevieja to foreign visitors, whether for leisure or business purposes. In the past he was very supportive of the cast and crew, arranging for special access to the marina and the Delfin submarine for filming. Since even Eon Productions, who are behind the James Bond franchise, were denied access to the marina, the team feel very privileged to be granted such freedom for shooting. They are hopeful that more help will be forthcoming, especially since Billie has now scripted a Cucaracha Club television series, as well as a second movie, all of which will be filmed in and around Torrevieja. As he says:

‘Torrevieja is the real star of The Cucaracha Club. The scenery and the buildings are unsurpassed. It deserves to be seen across the world, since it’s the perfect location, managing to be both glamorous and gritty in equal measure.’

Billie is in Torrevieja for two months, shooting additional footage for The Cucaracha Club, investigating possible collaborations with other film makers in the area and seeking sponsors and/or investors to help market the film and support future projects locally. The Cucaracha Club is the first feature film to be shot entirely in and around Torrevieja, using local actors and crew, and if it reaches a wider audience and the TV series and second film can be made, there’s the potential to bring much-needed work to the area, as well as attracting actors and media personnel from Spain and abroad. Billie and the crew want to give something back to the town that has given them, as international residents, so much. If you feel you can support The Cucaracha Club project with sponsorship, investment or practical help, contact Siesta Productions to register your interest.

If it was a fairy story, maybe The Cucaracha Club would be seen as the Sleeping Beauty that’s finally getting to go to the ball! With all the dedication, sacrifice and determination that’s already been poured into it by Billie, Clive and Rai, it certainly deserves its very own happy ending.

Photo 1: Tom Watt on The Cucaracha Club set.

Photo 2: The Cucaracha Club publicity poster. Both photos shared with permission from Siesta Productions.

Photo 3: Left to right, Billie Anthony Gaddess, Jean Paul Mulero, Rai Woods. Taken outside the Tourist Office, Torrevieja, which appeared as a Police Station in The Cucaracha Club.