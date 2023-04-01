



Last Sunday the Autonomous Base Individual Championship was held in Gandía, where it reaped magnificent results for the Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club of Torrevieja, with all five gymnasts qualifying for the National Championship to be held from the 18th to the 23rd of April in Pamplona.

Lucía Quesada Guillen achieved the gold medal in free hands and was Autonomous Champion in the youngest category.

Ainhoa Egea, achieved fourth position in the 2011 infantil category, while her teammates África Castillo and Valeria Vorontsova achieved eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

In the ribbon exercise Elena Pankratova achieved a pass to the national youth category 2007-2006.