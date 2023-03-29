



If you happen to venture out for a shopping trip to Murcia, you might be able to discover and explore the human body in intricate detail, thanks to an exhibition being held at the Thader Shopping Centre, the smaller commercial centre located near to the Ikea superstore.

The “Bodies” exhibition has the accolade of being the world’s most visited exhibition of the human body, and will be on from April 1 to May 28, 2023.

You do have to buy a ticket, which you can do online at bodies.es, but you are then free to explore at your leisure.

The organisers are keen to point out that dogs are not allowed in the exhibition featuring a variety of bones, despite their love of animals, the “exhibited material may be sensitive to them” and subsequently may cause a disturbance to other visitors to the expo. Guide and support dogs are allowed.