



The Local Police in Guardamar del Segura are advising residents that controlled parking, the so-called Blue Zone, will once again be implemented in the town from 15 June.

The parking restrictions will be in place in the same zone as previous years, namely Calle Ingeniero Codorníu, Avda. de la Libertad and Benamor urbanisation.

The reason the police are being prompt about the warning is that permit holders need to check the validity of their parking cards, and apply for a renewal, if appropriate, which will of course take time to process.

The advanced warning is to avoid a last-minute rush and ensure that those allowed to park in the zones can continue to do so without facing a fine.