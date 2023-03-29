



The specialists of the ophthalmology service at Quirónsalud Torrevieja answer the most frequently asked questions about cataracts and presbyopia.

What are cataracts and presbyopia?

Cataracts and presbyopia are nowadays considered to be the most common pathologies linked to the ageing of the crystalline lens. The crystalline lens can be defined as the eye’s natural lens located between the iris and the vitreous body.

The specialists explain the concept of cataracts in a simple way, “This crystalline lens that we are talking about becomes more opaque around the age of 60, this is what cataracts are”.

On the other hand, presbyopia can be defined as the gradual loss of the eyes’ ability to focus on close objects due to the loss of elasticity of the crystalline lens.

At this point, the question of whether presbyopia can be solved without resorting to lenses or glasses may arise.

In this sense, the experts argue that there are various solutions for this without resorting to glasses from the age of 50 onwards, “At around the age of 50 the method of choice is to replace the crystalline lens with a multifocal intraocular lens”.

Cataract and presbyopia surgery

In both presbyopia and cataract surgery, the technique consists of aspirating the contents of the crystalline lens and implanting an intraocular lens inside it. It is a definitive, lifelong technique. “The results are excellent, but it is essential to carry out an exhaustive and personalised study, to know the patient’s activities in order to offer the best alternative,” explain the experts.

Frequently asked questions about cataract and presbyopia operations

Price of the operation. In this regard, the amount will depend on the specialist who is in charge of the operation and the clinic.

● Postoperative period. It is quite simple, as these are painless surgeries, in addition, they have a quick recovery. It is only necessary to use antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drops.

Duration of the operation. It does not usually last more than 20 minutes on average.

The eyes heal completely in just 2 to 4 weeks after the operation.

Once the surgery has been performed, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Do not lift too much weight.

Do not practice risky sports.

Avoid direct water in the eyes.

Avoid wearing make-up for the first two weeks.

Do not expose to toxic agents.

Do not sunbathe.

Occasional symptoms after cataract surgery

Once the cataract operation has been performed, certain side effects may appear, which are transitory and disappear very quickly. However, if they do not disappear within an hour after surgery, it is advisable to ask your ophthalmologist for information.

Can cataracts and presbyopia be treated in the same operation?

“Yes, in fact, a patient who has had presbyopia surgery will never develop cataracts,” explain the ophthalmologists at Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

This statement is due to the fact that, when a person undergoes presbyopia surgery, at the same time they can be considered to be undergoing early cataract surgery. The reverse is also true: removing a cataract also corrects presbyopia.

When should cataract surgery be performed?

The optimal time to have cataract surgery is when people begin to notice limitations in their vision. The worse the cataracts get, the more difficult it is to remove them surgically.

