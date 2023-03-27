



The Los Montesinos Musical Group achieved first prize with Honours in the Second Section of the 51st Provincial Music Band Contest of the Province of Alicante, held at the Auditorium of the Diputación de Alicante on March 26.

President of the Agrupación Musical Montesinos, Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez, exclusively told The Leader: “We are very happy, for our Association, a job well done has its results, and today it has been demonstrated.

“First prize, and an Honourable Mention, with 377 points. We dedicate this award to all our members and to the town of Los Montesinos, this is our gift to you for our 40th anniversary.

“Now to continue, and in October we head for Valencia on behalf of our Province.

“The Provincial Contest staged in Alicante is a project to which we have dedicated many hours of effort and great enthusiasm.

“It has been a great effort from our musicians, managers and above all from our director, José Vicente Pérez.

“Our band continues to make very good music and thus record the quality it has in this land of musicians, our town and our region of La Vega Baja.

“Long live the music, long live the music bands and above all long live their musicians, pride of our land!”.

L’Harmonia Society Musical Society Alacant (Alicante) and Montesinos played in the 2a section Obra Obligaga: Symphonic Suite: I. Intrada. II. Chorale. III. March. IV. Antique Dance. V. Jubilee.

Montesinos author, Clifton Williams. Pasadoble: “Guitarra Esponola” de Enrique Igual Blasco. Obre Libre: “Aqua Prodigiosa” de José Martinez Gallego.

José Vicente Pérez told The Leader: “The 2nd category featured bands of up to 70 musicians. To play an obligatory piece, the same for every band.

“In the second part we chose a free piece – the best for our band. The commissioners spoke about the performances, and we awaited the results.

“We are proud of the people from Montesinos, with the vast majority from the town.

“We are very proud and happy to come first – it is for everybody in the town.”

Mayor Jose Manuel Butron added: “Congratulations to the musicians, director and the band’s management for the great work done. A real pride for Los Montesinos.

“We are proud of our Musical Group’s participation in the Provincial Contest in Alicante.

“Thank you for leaving the name of our town so high and for making such good music.”

Following the result a large crowd of Montesinos people chanted ‘Championes, Championes, Olè! Olè! Olè!’, following a three minutes standing ovation in the Auditorium.

After the success the Montesinos Musical Group and people of the Vega Baja town celebrated with a paella meal and drinks. Photos: Helen Atkinson.

*Next week Montesinos Musical Group Euphonium player, Juan Serano, talks exclusively to The Leader about taking his Masters Degree at The Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.