



SC Torrevieja top the Valencia 1st Regional G8 (P23) on 54 points ahead of Pinoso (52) following a goalless draw between the top two sides in the race for the title.

CF Sporting de San Fulgencio sit in third place on 51 points, following a 3-0 win against Alguena CF, with UE Crevillente FB A fourth (51) following their 2-2 draw against Aspe UD A.

CD Montesinos sit fifth on 48 points following their 4-1 home win against CF Atletico Algorfa, with Pato netting a hat-trick.

Sporting Dolores A are rock bottom on 11 points, UD La Coca-Aspense A have 12 points, second bottom; with Racing San Miguel on 14 points, third bottom, after losing at home 3-2 against Elche Dream CF A.

In the 2nd Regional Group16 Guardamar Soccer CD A continue to pile up the points ahead of the table, on 62, ahead of Callosa Deportivo CF B (52), CF Sporting Albatera (47) are third.

Crevillente FB sit bottom on 6 points, with CD Atlético San Fulgencio second bottom, on 17 points.

Full Results 1st Regional G8: Pinoso CF A 0-0 SC Torrevieja A; CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 3-0 Alguena CF; UD La Coca-Aspense A 3-4 CF Rafal; Sporting Dolores CF A 1-2 CD Cox; UDF Sax 1-0 CFE Il-Licitana Raval; CD Montesinos 4-1 CF Atletico Algorfa; Racing San Miguel CF 2-3 Elche Dream CF A; UE Crevillente FB A 2-2 Aspe UD A.

2nd Regional Group 16: SC Torrevieja CF B 3-2 Santa Pola CF B; Callosa Deportivo CF B 6-1 CD Atlético San Fulgencio A; CD Horadada A 1-2 CF Formentera; CF Popular Orihuela 0-0 Atletico Crevillente; CD Benijofar 1-3 Guardamar Soccer CD A; Sporting Saladar 3-1 CF United Elche A; Atletico Benejuzar A 3-1 CD Altet; Bigastro CF 5-1 CF Sporting Albatera.