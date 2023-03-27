



A Spanish third-division match between Cordoba and Racing de Ferrol was abandoned after Cordoba star Dragisa Gudelj collapsed on the pitch.

An ambulance swiftly arrived and drove onto the playing surface to aid Gudelj, thereafter taking him to a nearby hospital, once stabilised.

Central defender Gudelj collapsed 10 minutes into the game, falling unconscious, having reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, with paramedics having to perform CPR on the pitch to resuscitate him.

Cordoba stars cried as they watched their teammate undergo treatment, with members of staff and their opponents attempting to comfort the most distressed players.

Gudelj then regained consciousness, as he entered the ambulance, with the defender reportedly requesting to continue playing, rather than seek further examinations.

After Gudelj had left the pitch, match officials held talks with players from both teams, with a decision made to abandon the game.Gudelj’s brother, Serbia midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, who plays for Sevilla and represented Serbia at the 2022 World Cup, said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of myself and my family for the love and concern shown regarding Dragi’s health condition.

“My brother’s life goes on thanks to the immediate intervention of the medical services of Cordoba CF.

“With a special mention to the doctors Jose Miguel Bretones, Antonio Escribano and Martin Luna, physicians Alex Rueda and Fran Plaza, the assistants of Los Angeles of the Night.

“As well as doctor Veronica Arroyo and cardiologist Jose Maria Segura, not forgetting the treatment received from each of the health workers of the Queen Sofia Hospital in Cordoba.

“Despite the difficult situation, we were grateful for your support and kindness, gestures that we will never forget.”