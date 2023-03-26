



The Guardia Civil have arrested four people, including an Irishman who was on bail, pending the investigation into his alleged murder and motorway burial of a friend in La Siesta, Torrevieja, in 2018.

During the arrests the police seized almost 90 kilos of drugs that were being sent, disguised as car parts, in packages to the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

The investigation by the Civil Guard in Paiporta (Valencia) places Wayne PW, who was free on bail at the time, as the leader of an organisation based in Torrevieja, that was sending drugs to the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States through parcel companies.

The parcels were identified as containing vehicle parts and sent from automotive companies that turned out to be fictitious.

A total of 89 kilos of hashish and marijuana were found in different packages intercepted at a parcel transport company in the Valencian town of Picanya, at Barajas airport in Madrid and in Wayne’s home, where a pistol and silencer and a quantity of ammunition was also seized.

The alleged murderer of the Irish drug dealer, Carl Carr, in September 2018 in Torrevieja has now been accused of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organization and illegal possession of weapons.

Carr’s murder is said to have been over a suspected “love triangle” after which he was beaten to death, before his body was dumped by the AP7 motorway, between Benijofar and Algorfa. His remains were eventually found nearly five months after he went missing.

Main image: Diario Informacion