



This year Amata exists 25 years and for this reason this association of artisans will hold a contest for unique pieces in all the fairs they organize this year, like the one in Alcalá del Júcar in the province of Albacete.

Alcalá del Júcar is one of the most beautiful villages in Spain and in itself is already worth a visit. But with the Medieval Market at Easter, which this year is being organized for the eighth time, authentic craft stalls, craft demonstrations, story telling, medieval characters and fire shows are added to the wide range of touristic attractions, so that young and old alike can spend a few unforgettable hours in this charming village.

Amata rigorously selects the participants, ensuring that there is quality and the maximum variety. In this way the public has the opportunity to buy directly from the artisan and even ask for something special if they cannot find what they are looking for. Most artisans bring their tools along, so they can personalize their products or adapt them to customer preferences, for example, painting a special design or engraving a name on the chosen piece.

The market is set up from 6 till 9 April, on the beautiful esplanade next to the waterfalls at the bottom of the village and opens on Thursday afternoon at 6pm. On the other days you can visit the market in the morning and in the afternoon. The programme for this market is published at https://www.puebloartesano.es/alcaladeljucar.