



Costa Blanca Morris Dancers (affiliated to Torrevieja U3A) are a group of friends who meet at the Ayuntamiento, Plaza Florida, Pinar de Campoverde 03191 (near Pilar de la Horadada) every Friday from 4 – 6pm to practice and learn new Morris dances which they are happy to perform at any indoor or outdoor social or charity event.

The group, who believe they are currently the only English Morris team in Spain, are always looking for new members, men or women of any age. No previous experience is necessary as training will be given, so if you are looking for a fun and not too strenuous form of exercise, contact the Squire, Jean Tonge, by e-mail at costablancamorrisdancers@yahoo.com

The dancers are also happy to welcome any experienced musicians who would like to join the accompanying band. To learn more about the band contact Ian Smith by e-mail ian@isadmin.org You can also find Costa Blanca Morris Dancers on ‘Facebook’ or call in to a practice any Friday (except July and August).