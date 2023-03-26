



Dubai is a year-round destination. But to choose a time for visiting this city, you need to consider many factors such as weather, religious holidays, festivals, and other events

Dubai is one of the top tourist destinations today, with many attractions for visitors. Most of its appeal lies in its unique combination of traditional culture and modern amenities. These include the tallest skyscrapers in the world, outstanding light shows, huge malls, and luxurious beaches. The countless restaurants offer a great opportunity to try new cuisines and meet foodies from around the world.

Although Dubai is a perfect destination at any time of year, each season has its own attractions and limitations. Take a look at our guide below to figure out which time you should choose for traveling to this city of contrasts.

When is Dubai’s High Season?

The most popular tourist season in Dubai is between November and April. During these months, the temperature is moderately hot. It’s the best season to enjoy the beaches, go sightseeing, visit restaurants and malls, participate in outdoor activities, and even do some extreme tourism, like going on a safari through the desert.

However, all the advantages of this season come with a side effect. The flood of tourists that come to the city during this time causes the cost of rentals to rise to meet the increased demand. The streets and other attractions are also more crowded than usual, which can be uncomfortable for some people.

A good way to overcome this problem is to rent a luxury apartment in advance on Penthouse.ae. On this platform, you can even buy a vacation home and forget about renting. Just visit Dubai whenever you want without worrying about hotels being overbooked.

Winter in Dubai

The first thing you might think of when you hear the word “winter” is snow and very cold temperatures. However, in Dubai, winter means the best weather, with relatively cool temperatures, but far from the cold you’d get in America or Europe. Winter goes from November to February. Precipitation in Dubai is a rare occurrence, but when it does happen, it is usually very intense. Therefore, it is better to stay indoors during heavy rainfall during this season.

Temperatures range from 57°F at night to about 77 °F during the day in January and February. Daylight during the winter tends to last about 11 hours so you will have time to visit numerous festivals and outdoor activities, including the Christmas celebration, which is quite large despite the OAE being a Muslim country.

In recent years, migratory birds have taken up residence in Dubai during the winter. This is due to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s plan to reforest the city and the desert. So if you’re into birdwatching, this is also a great opportunity.

Spring in Dubai

Spring in Dubai still offers cool weather, although temperatures begin to rise during this season. Between March and May, the beach is at its best, with an average temperature of 70°F. So if you love the beach, this is the season for you.

This season in Dubai is known for its landmark events. One of the most important is the Dubai Racing World Cup, along with the Dubai World Cup Carnival. The World Cup takes place on March 25th at Meydan Racecourse and features nine horse races with a total prize fund of $30.5 million. The World Cup Carnival, on the other hand, is a series of races from January to March that precede the World Cup.

Ramadan is also observed during these months. While you can still visit Dubai during Ramadan, it’s important to respect the occasion and avoid eating, drinking, and smoking in public areas. Some restaurants will still serve food, but many cafes and shops will close during the day. These places usually reopen at night when people break their daytime fast, and you can visit these establishments with the locals.

Summer in Dubai

Summer is the hottest season in Dubai, and temperatures can get extremely high. From June to August, peak temperatures can reach 120°F, although the average is around 100°F (which is still quite hot). Daylight lasts about 12 hours, and it’s almost unbearable to be on the streets during the day.

This season requires indoor activities, usually early in the morning or at night. The beach is not an option as both the sand and the water can reach very high temperatures. The hottest months are August and September when the humidity rises and makes the heat even more unbearable.

Waterparks are a great attraction during these months as a way to cool off. Huge parks like Wild Wadi or Laguna Waterpark are usually packed during the summer. Dubai Summer Surprises is also held from July to September. This event brings a lot of performances, discounts, and entertainment to Dubai’s malls.

Autumn in Dubai

In the fall, temperatures begin to drop again, approaching spring levels. In September and October, average temperatures fall to around 80°F during the day and 62°F at night, with 10 hours of daylight. The beach is an option again before winter returns and the water gets too cold.

The Dubai Home Festival is also held during this season, specifically in October. This event gathers a large number of furniture and homeware suppliers from across the city, making it a great option to give your home a fresh look. If you are seriously thinking about buying a property in Dubai, this event is not to be missed.

Final Note

While no one can deny that the best time to visit Dubai is between November and April, the city offers something to do all year round. Spring is ideal for beach lovers, summer gives you a quieter city with fewer people, and fall gives you good temperatures before the crowds return in November. Dubai is also a great place to live in — this way you’ll get a chance to enjoy all the benefits of the city during all seasons.