A new webcam located in the Salinas de Torrevieja can be watched live through their YouTube channel with views of the wonderful environment alongside the pink lagoon and the impressive mountains of salt.

Panoramic views of the sunset and sunrise will be made, amongst others, including flamingos and different birds that inhabit the park.

New webcam: https://youtube.com/live/8I_kNcHclgk

More live webcams at: www.webcams.eltiempoentorrevieja.es