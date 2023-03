Los Montesinos football teams were filmed by Telfy television at the Municipal Stadium as part of the town’s sports development.

Players and coaches from the Cherub, Prebenjamin, Benjamin 2013-14, Alevin 2011-12, Children 2009-10, Cadet, Female Child and Female Valenta 2nd Regional, were all featured as part of the Telfy network, sports programme Club Deportivo Telfy, with presenter Jose Antonio Lopez Egio.