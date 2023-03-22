



The Department of Infrastructures in Orihuela has carried out a study of traffic, mobility and parking in La Zenia in order to guide traffic reorganisation projects in the coming years.

According to the councillor for the area, Ángel Noguera, the study focused on determining “the existing possibilities for decongesting traffic at the N-332 roundabout, improving internal circulation, as well as improving accessibility and pedestrian and bicycle traffic at the same time that the dissuasive parking spaces are optimised”.

Specifically, the study determines the need to simplify the circulation directions in the area to the north of Avenida de la Playa, so that the pavements can be widened to improve accessibility for pedestrians, in addition to improving signage.

The document also supports a mesh network based on an axis parallel to the sea (Paseo del Mar) together with three perpendicular axes in calles Las Palmeras, San Antonio Zen and La Marina, which allows integration and connection with the environment, always based in lanes segregated from the road and pedestrians.

Regarding parking, the provision of three park-and-rides has been planned that would be connected to the beach and the La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre by a shuttle service.

“This study will serve as the basis for the work to be done in the coming years and which has as its objective the remodelling of streets and rearrangement of traffic in La Zenia”, Noguera pointed out, while recalling that this area of ​​Orihuela Costa multiplies by eight its population in the summer season with the consequent increase in road traffic.