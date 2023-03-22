



Bigastro town hall, with the water supply company, Hidraqua, announced that 90% of the homes in the area now have smart water meters with remote reading.

Of the total of 3,580 meters, 3,197 have this remote reading service, 71% being operational, which will reach 100% throughout the month of June.

The Mayor, Teresa Belmonte, has stated that “we are one of the first town halls in the region to promote this change to efficient meters that help save such a scarce commodity as water, and to the pocket of citizens in these times runaway inflation.

In turn, the Bigastro Council is the only one in the region to bet on carrying out 100% of the installation of the remote reading service in one year, in order to implement it as soon as possible and that the entire municipality can enjoy the advantages of this new technology.

For his part, Sergio Sánchez, territorial manager of Hidraqua in South Alicante, has stated that the objective is to achieve complete installation and commissioning before the summer period. “Last year, Bigastro approved the implementation of remote reading by the concession company Hidraqua in 100% of the drinking water meters in the municipality. Now, with the implementation of the meters with remote reading almost completely, it is intended that it reach its totality throughout the month of June”.

The advantage of this remote reading service is the notification to the user, via email and SMS, of incidents in their consumption. A notification that arrives in the event of a high and continuous or stopped consumption. With this system it is possible to detect internal leaks in homes immediately or to know the consumption at the moment in second homes that are not inhabited.

Likewise, it actively contributes to the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN within the 2030 agenda, since it allows a more responsible and sustainable use of water (SDG 6) and reduces, among other things, CO2 emissions by avoiding the movements in vehicles of the operating personnel to read the meters (SDG 13).