The firefighters of the Provincial Consortium of Alicante intervened in a fire in a garage in Torrevieja.

The emergency services were alerted at 3:47 a.m. on Wednesday, and sent fire fighters to the scene where smoke could be seen billowing out of the building on calle Morriones.

The fire was declared under control after an hour, and fully extinguished an hour after that, although two cars parked in the garage were totally destroyed.