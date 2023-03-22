



Although they perhaps forgot about the existence of the large Parque Antonio Soria when it came to relocating the popular May Fair, it has been a consideration, and will be acted on, when it comes to the funfair normally located near to the port area in the town.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Councillor for Occupation of Public Highways, Federico Alarcón, municipal technicians and those responsible for the works that are being carried out in the port, met with the representatives of the Torrevejense Association of Trade Fair Industrialists (ATIF) and the rest of the business operators of the fair, to communicate first-hand the current state of the works and the situation in which it is found as it progresses.

The port area works technician informed them of all that they have reports of ground instability, and the mayor himself provided them with several options to try to work in one or several seasons in another location, since the fairground must move from the port area due to the danger that exists due to the aforementioned instability. This problem does not affect the La Libertad promenade where the traditional “Los Hippies” market stalls are located.

All the stallholders and municipal officials have finally decided to move the Torrevieja amusement fair to the Antonio Soria Park in order to start working as soon as possible, with the council itself (or more to the point, the residents) bearing all the costs of conditioning the land and the installation of electricity for the operation of fairground attractions.

Despite not being a “permanent” installation, the funfair in Torrevieja has existed in the same site for decades, moving to make way for other events on occasion, such as the May Fair. There had been an attempt for some years to move the fair to the area near to the water park for some year, always opposed, but now, thanks to the instability of the ground, the fair will be moving.