The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 718 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update last Friday. Last week, there were 623 new cases. The new cases by province are 121 in Castellón (196,483 in total), 185 in Alicante (536,656 in total) and 412 in Valencia (855,203 in total). 430 of these cases are people over 60 years old. By province: 71 from Castellón, 126 from Alicante and 233 from Valencia. Valencian hospitals currently have 184 people admitted, 6 of them in the ICU: 33 in the province of Castelló, and no patients in the ICU; 50 in the province of Alicante, and no patients in ICU, and 101 in the province of Valencia, with 6 patients in ICU. 13 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death within the last 7 days. Lasr week, 7 deaths were reported. These are 6 women, between 85 and 93 years old, and 7 men, between 67 and 102 years old. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 10,443, by province: 1,263 in the province of Castellón, 3,962 in that of Alicante and 5,218 in that of Valencia. The post Health reports 718 new cases of coronavirus in the Valencian Community an increase of almost a hundred over last week first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

