



After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the weather, St. Patrick’s Day Parade finally returned to Cabo Roig. From the excitement and run-away success of the very first Parade in 2011, last Friday we finally got to celebrate the tenth running of Spain’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade with over 10,000 people in attendance.

Inside the Leader we feature news of the plenary vote that has approved a motion to build a Sports City on an Orihuela flood plain and we have the very latest information on the Animal Protection Law that was finally approved in Congress last Thursday.