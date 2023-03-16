



P.I.O.C extends an invitation to all the businesses of Orihuela Costa to our meeting on the 27th of March at the Emerald Isle, 11.30am, WHY?

As we are edging closer to the elections in May and as the only party on Orihuela Costa to fight for your rights, we are heading towards a confrontation with the powers in Orihuela who do not value the contribution that businesses make towards the wealth of Orihuela.

P.I.O.C., the only party on the coast for the coast, this is a challenge we relish with enthusiasm, with the continued growth of Orihuela Costa, Orihuela is on the road to be defeated, but they do not understand or accept by their own arrogance.

What P.I.O.C achieves today will pay dividends to the businesses tomorrow, we know about the fear factor on the coast from the Town Hall for speaking up, how English speaking bars are treated differently, but it only takes one person to stand up and openly support us then others will have the confidence to join us. Orihuela has more to fear, more to lose.

We welcome all business Owners to a P.I.O..C. presentation on 27th March 11.30am at The Emerald Isle La Florida.