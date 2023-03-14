



Two women were rescued by the Maritime Emergency Services after they drifted almost 4km from the Torrevieja coast after entering the water on surf boards at Playa del Cura.

The 112 emergency service of the Valencian Community received a call alerting two middle-aged women who were adrift practicing paddle surfing.

Due to strong winds and currents the women drifted out to sea with the local police and maritime rescue emergency services called to action.

The search took place from the rocky area, between Punta Margalla and the Longline curve, with the women located with their boards adrift.

After being rescued the duo were transferred to the Marina Salinas de Torrevieja port, where the health services were waiting.

A basic life support (SVB) ambulance was also on the scene along with the Civil Guard.

Once in the port, the women were treated for hypothermia, anxiety attacks and exhaustion, and transferred to Torrevieja hospital for observation.

Thanks to the Rental Boat company, located in the Marina Salinas Marina, who collaborated with the local Police by offering a boat and a skipper to help carry out the search.