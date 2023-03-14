



The Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School of Torrevieja, El Coro Sinfonía de la Escuela Coral Municipal de Torrevieja, directed by Selena Cancino, has won first prize in the Certamen Juvenil de Habaneras Ayuntamiento de Carreño in Asturias in the north of the country.

The choir has won a grand prize of 2,000 euro and a diploma for coming in first place, and the jury also awarded the choir from Torrevieja the prize for the best interpretation of the obligatory work, which was the Havanan “Blanco velero”, with music by Juan Hernando Sanz and lyrics by Mª Carmen Díaz Lasso.